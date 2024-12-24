Stray cows brought from Badrinath to lower valleys after snowfall

Gopeshwar (U'khand), Dec 24 (PTI) Stray cows shivering in Badrinath following heavy snowfall were brought to the lower valleys of Chamoli district on Tuesday.

The locals drew the attention of the district administration to the plight of cows wandering in the snow-covered streets of Badrinath after which District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari ordered they be brought to the lower valleys, officials here said.

About 15-20 such cows have been brought down, they said.

Icy cold winds have been sweeping the whole of Uttarakhand since Monday when high altitude locations, like Chamoli and Uttarkashi, as well as several tourist spots and pilgrimage centres, received fresh snowfall, and the lower areas were lashed by light showers.

Apart from Badrinath, Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park, and Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary, along with the villages above Mana and Malari in Niti Valley, received snow. PTI COR ALM ALM VN VN