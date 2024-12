Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 24 (PTI) An elderly woman died after being attacked by a stray dog in Kerala's coastal district of Alappuzha on Tuesday, police said here.

The incident occurred earlier in the day at a village under Arattupuzha police station limits, they said.

The stray dog is said to have bitten her on the face and other parts of her body, resulting in fatal injuries, they added. PTI TGB TGB ROH