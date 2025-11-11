Stray dog bites 12 people in Madhya Pradesh village, 9 hospitalised

Khandwa (MP), Nov 11 (PTI) A stray dog bit 12 villagers at a village in Khandwa district on Tuesday and nine of them were admitted to hospital, officials said.

The incidents took place at Malgaon Temi, about 10 km from here.

The injured included a young girl and seven women, said district hospital civil surgeon Dr Anirudh Kaushal. All of them were treated for their wounds and given anti-rabies injections, he added.

Sharmila, one of the victims, said, "I was going to work with my daughter when the dog lunged at my daughter. When I tried to save her, the dog also attacked me. Passers-by rescued us." The attacks caused panic in the village, she added.