Stray dog culling continues in T'gana villages, toll touches 900, claim activists

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) In a fresh incident of alleged stray dogs killing in Telangana, about 300 canines were allegedly killed in Jagtial district, taking the toll to 900, animal rights claimed.

The killings are suspected to have been carried out by some elected representatives, including Sarpanchs, allegedly to fulfill promises made to villagers ahead of gram panchayat elections held in December last year, to address the stray dog menace.

The latest incident came to light after a complaint was lodged, alleging that 300 stray dogs were killed in Pegadapally village by administering poisonous injections on January 22.

Blaming the village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat secretary for the gruesome act, the complaint alleged that the former hired few individuals to kill the strays.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against the duo under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said on Saturday.

Inspector Ch. Kiran said, during the inquest, around 70 to 80 dog carcasses were exhumed from the burial site. The burial appeared to have taken place three to four days ago.

“At this stage, we cannot confirm the involvement of the accused persons in the incident,” he said, adding that post-mortem reports were awaited and further investigation was in progress.

In January alone, several incidents of stray dog killings were reported in the state.

As per the complaint lodged by animal rights activists, 100 dogs were allegedly poisoned to death at Yacharam village near here on January 19 though 50 carcasses were found immediately.

Earlier this month, police in Hanamkonda district had booked nine persons, including two women sarpanches and their husbands, in connection with the alleged killing of around 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages.

In another incident, around 200 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Kamareddy district, and a case was booked against six people, including five village sarpanches, for their alleged involvement in the incident. PTI CORR SJR GDK ROH