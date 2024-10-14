Stray dog gets new lease of life after tumour removal surgery

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A stray dog got a new lease of life thanks to an emergency surgery performed by a veterinarian associated with an organisation working for the welfare of animals in Thane district.

The veterinary surgeon of PAWS (People for Animal Welfare Society) performed a two-hour surgery on the dog, named Brunei from Kalyan, to remove a massive tumour weighing 2 kg under her stomach.

PAWS underlined its commitment to help dogs in distress who need medical attention. PTI COR NSK