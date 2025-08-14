Stray dog menace in Delhi can only be solved by regulating their population: Bhagwat

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Noting that all animals have the right to live, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the stray dog menace in Delhi can only be solved by regulating their population, and not by confining them to shelters.

Bhagwat, a veterinary science graduate, was commenting on the controversy over a Supreme Court order asking the Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate strays from streets to dog shelters.

“The problem can be solved only by regulating the population of street dogs. But, it cannot be resolved by putting stray dogs in shelters,” he said, while addressing a religious congregation at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Citing an instance, Bhagwat said that while milking a cow, Indians take some milk and leave the rest for the calf.

“This is the art of striking a balance between man and nature. The nature should be conserved by maintaining a balance between development and the environment,” he said.

After the Cuttack meeting, Bhagwat left for Puri where he will meet Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati and visit the Shree Jagannath temple.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief, who arrived here on Wednesday evening, spent the night at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office in Mancheswar area in the city.

Bhagwat is scheduled to leave Odisha on Friday.