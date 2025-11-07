Stray dogs case: SC asks states, UTs to take steps to address deficiencies

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday directed the states and Union Territories to take appropriate steps to address the "deficiencies and shortcomings" pointed out in a report filed by the amicus curiae about compliance with the court's directions in the stray dogs menace case.

A three-judge special bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria said that amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal's report summarising the compliance affidavits submitted by the respective states and Union territories.

"The report highlights several grave deficiencies and shortcomings in the information furnished by certain States and Union Territories, as well as areas where compliance with the directions issued by this court has either not been effected or remains incomplete," the bench said.

It said the amicus has also given constructive suggestions and recommendations to ensure effective and uniform implementation of the court's orders.

The bench said contents of the report filed by the amicus shall be read as part and parcel of the court's order for all purposes.

"The States and Union Territories shall peruse the report and take appropriate steps to address the deficiencies and shortcomings pointed out therein," the bench said.

It said every state and UT shall file comprehensive additional affidavits before the next date of hearing, specifically indicating the remedial measures undertaken to ensure full compliance with this court's directions and to rectify the lapses highlighted in the report.

The bench said, "Any lethargy in this regard shall be viewed seriously".

It noted that pursuant to the court's directions of August 22 and October 27, the states and Union territories, except Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, have submitted their compliance affidavits in the matter.

The bench, while passing a slew of directions in the matter, posted it for further hearing on January 13. The apex court is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital. PTI ABA ZMN