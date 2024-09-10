Stray dogs found dead in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 10 (PTI) Several stray dogs were found dead in large numbers on a temple ground in Ambalapuzha in this coastal district.

According to locals, the carcasses of many dogs were found on the temple ground since Monday morning.

Dogs were suspected to be poisoned, they said.

Police said a preliminary investigation was carried out, but no case was registered as there was no formal complaint.

"Some animal rights activists said they have sent a complaint to the station...but we are yet to receive it," a police officer said.

Stray dogs menace has been a perplexing issue in Kerala for some years. PTI LGK ROH