Stray dogs issue: Delhi Police files FIR after govt accuses AAP of spreading misinformation

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday has registered an FIR following a complaint by the Directorate of Education into the alleged misinformation being spread on social media over a circular to appoint nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government decided to act against the "false information" being spread on the issue by Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Education (DoE) filed a formal complaint with the police, demanding legal action into the matter.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 353 (1) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) and 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, if rioting be committed) of the BNS.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said Kejriwal had earlier posted a message on social media claiming that Delhi's teachers were being asked to count stray dogs instead of teaching children.

"A police complaint was lodged on Thursday regarding the tweet," he said.

Alleging that AAP leaders were deliberately misleading the public, Sood said the party would start portraying itself as a victim after filing of the FIR.

The complaint submitted at the Civil Lines police station said there is "circulation of false, misleading and malicious information on social media platforms by unknown/mischievous persons regarding an alleged direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs". PTI BM SLB PRK