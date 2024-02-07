Stray dogs maul woman to death in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Feb 7 (PTI) Around 20 stray dogs mauled a 32-year-old woman to death in Passan Kadim village of this district, police on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Sultanpur Lodhi here on Tuesday evening when the woman went to the fields for grazing her cattle, they said.

When she did not return home, her husband started searching for her and later found her body in a mutilated condition, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pari Devi (32), they said.

Advertisment

The stray dogs also attacked another woman of the same village and she was admitted to the Civil Hospital, police said.

The district administration will provide financial help to the victim's family, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said.

He also directed the concerned department to remove stray dogs from the village. PTI COR CHS AS AS