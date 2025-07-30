Stray dog's mutilated carcass found in Delhi's Okhla, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) An FIR was registered here on Wednesday after the mutilated carcass of a female stray dog showing signs of brutal sexual assault was found in the Okhla area of southeast Delhi, police said.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by an NGO, Gau Gyan Foundation, at Jamia Nagar police station.

"We have received a complaint regarding the brutal killing of a stray dog and legal action has been initiated in this regard," a senior police officer said.

According to the NGO, they received pictures and videos of the dog's carcass, which was found on Moti Masjid road.

The dog, which was fed regularly by a local resident, went missing around July 20. It was found dead on July 23 with its throat slit and private parts removed, the NGO said in its complaint.

"This is not an isolated incident," it said, adding that several feeders from nearby areas have reported similar acts of cruelty in recent months.

"There is a strong and growing belief in the community that a group of drug addicts may be behind these repeated acts of cruelty," it said.

A local resident told PTI, "I have not been able to eat or sleep after witnessing the state of the dogs. At first, we did not take the disappearances seriously, but then we began finding carcasses with slit throats. The female dog's carcass was the final straw." Another resident claimed several such incidents have occurred in the area.

"This happened two years ago as well. A bunch of offenders were taken into custody, but they were later released. Since then, nothing had happened. But dogs have again started disappearing over the past month," the woman claimed.

Despite the repeated incidents, the NGO said, no significant action has been taken. Residents, it said, are reluctant to share footage of their CCTV cameras as they fear for their safety.

The NGO has submitted video evidence and requested police that CCTV footage from the area from July 20 to 24 be examined to identify the culprits.