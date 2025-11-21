Stray dogs poisoned to death

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against two office-bearers of a housing complex at Bhiwandi in the district for allegedly causing the death of three stray dogs by feeding them poison-laced meat, police said on Friday.

The dogs, which frequented the housing complex in Bhadwad area, were found dead on Thursday morning. Another dog, which too had been fed the meat, survived, as per the complaint.

"A First Information Report has been registered against two office-bearers of the housing society on a complaint filed by a local activist under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," said an official of Shantinagar police station.

"We are conducting further probe," he added. PTI COR KRK