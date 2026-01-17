Straying leopard captured in cage trap at Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) A leopard that had strayed into human habitation was captured in a cage trap at Nenmara here on Saturday, forest officials said.

Forest officials said a video showing the same adult leopard attacking a Rottweiler dog, which fought back and chased away the wild animal, had gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident was reported last month at Vithanassery, near the Pothundi forest station limits.

Earlier, the leopard had attacked other dogs at houses in the area, officials said.

Following the repeated incidents, the forest department had set up a cage trap at an isolated location, they said.

Villagers noticed the leopard trapped in the cage on Saturday morning and informed forest officials.

Forest officials later reached the spot and shifted the leopard to the Pothundi forest station.

Officials said the health condition of the wild cat would be examined before deciding on releasing it into another forest area.