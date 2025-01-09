Streamline process of land acquisition, says CM Fadnavis at review meet

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday told officials to streamline the process of land acquisition and make processes more industry-friendly.

He also emphasised the need to update policies related to industries, electronics, gems and jewellery, textiles, and MSMEs to reflect current demands, adding that these measures would be implemented as part of his government's 100-day plan.

Chairing a review meeting, Fadnavis said, "The MIDC currently has 3,500 acres of land available for allocation and the process to acquire an additional 10,000 acres is underway." "A total of 50 new services will be added on the MAITRI portal under the zero-pendency policy within the next 100 days. Artificial intelligence-based chatbot facilities will also be introduced on the MAITRI portal and the Directorate of Industries portal to enhance efficiency," he said.

Fadnavis asked the state officials to organise district-level investment and export councils to promote industries and exports and set a target of creating 10,000 new entrepreneurs under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

Investment incentives should be disbursed without delay, he said and stressed on the importance of completing projects like AURIC City, Dighi Port and Bidkin Industrial City on priority.

In a separate meeting on labour issues, Fadnavis called for a comprehensive plan to ensure unorganised sector workers benefit from Central and state government schemes.

He directed officials to consolidate these schemes onto a single platform and align them with the worker classifications under the Central government's e-Shram portal.

Fadnavis said ESIS hospitals should be strengthened to provide better services.

A training programme through ITIs should be introduced to enhance workers' skills, he said.

Maharashtra has approximately 1.5 crore registered unorganised workers.

Fadnavis directed the implementation of the Centre's new labour codes.

He also proposed new rules for reactor use, amendments to the Maharashtra Private Security Guards Act, and revised schemes for construction workers.

He also called for an online cess collection system and a strengthened industrial tribunal framework. PTI ND BNM