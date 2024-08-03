Streamline property verification with NGDRS registration: Delhi LG to officials

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has issued directions to streamline property registration and verification by registering all the properties in the city with the NGDRS by January 2025, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) has been implemented in all 22 sub-registrar offices of the national capital to streamline the property registration process, enhance transparency, reduce processing time and prevent fraud and corruption, they said.

So far, 2.31 lakh properties in Delhi have been registered with NGDRS and the LG has directed officials to register all the remaining properties with NGDRS by January 2025, along with its integration with the property databases of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD), they added.

The registration process will let property buyers check and authenticate the actual ownership of a property, therefore ruling out the chances of fraud, the officials said in a statement.

The system will gradually pave the way for faceless registration of properties in the national capital. Registration of properties in Delhi and other related services will now be easier, quicker and more transparent than ever before with implementation of the NGDRS in all 22 sub-registrar offices, they said.

The NGDRS is an online integrated portal for appointment, valuation, fee calculation, payment, document data entry, presentation and registration. It allows people to calculate stamp duty, registration fees, and other applicable fees through the property valuation module.

People can also book prior appointments for document registration at the sub registrar offices through it.

Under the NGDRS, the registered documents are stored on a central server, so there is no need for physically searching the documents at the sub registrar offices as they can be instantly found with deed number, PAN number or property number, therefore saving processing time, the officials said.

The LG reviewed NGDRS in a meeting on Friday and directed the DDA to integrate its house allotment and execution of lease deeds system with the system to rule out the possibilities of fraud in property registration, they said.

It will save time of the sub registrar in verification of documents that are required from the DDA and people will get documents registered on the spot at sub registrar office, they said.

The LG has also directed officials that citizens be provided certified copies of property registration online without the need to come to sub-registrar's office.

The MCD has been directed to integrate UPIC (unique property identification code) numbers with the NGDRS which will help in collating all data of a property at the civic body and the sub registrar offices, the officials said.

The integrated digital database of property registration will be linked with the property tax database and ultimately with utility payment data base. This will ensure a comprehensive and efficient registration process, they said.

At the same time, all tax dues and notices issued against a particular property can also be ascertained from the database, they added.