Stree Shakti free bus scheme for women in Andhra offers over 4 crore rides

Amaravati, Feb 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh's flagship welfare scheme -- Stree Shakti -- which offers free bus rides to women, has enabled more than four crore journeys in just eight months since its launch at an expense of Rs 1,500 crore.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said so far 4.29 crore journeys have been made through this welfare scheme.

"Stree Shakti free travel scheme, because of this, mobility among women has increased today. Secondly, it has given them self-confidence. So far, 4.29 crore journeys have been made," he said.

This is an "extraordinary performance", observed Naidu, adding that travel has increased.

Further, the CM said the government is planning a major expansion of public transport, encompassing the introduction of over 1,750 electric buses and 1,000 CNG buses in the next 18 months.

Pledged under the 'Super Six' set of welfare promises in the run-up to the 2024 polls, Stree Shakti offers free rides across five categories of buses.

Transport Minister Ram Prasad Reddy said the southern state is planning to provide more than 2,000 electric buses.

"In (the) next one - one and a half years, we will procure 1,000 CNG buses and 1,750 EV buses. That will serve the people of Andhra Pradesh," he told PTI Videos.

According to the transport minister, the CM's motto is to strengthen the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Further, he noted that Naidu wants every person, farmer and labourer to travel in air-conditioned buses from scratch to urban areas.

Joshna Priya, a beneficiary, highlighted that the money earlier spent on bus travel is now being used as pocket money. PTI STH KH