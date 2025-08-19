'Stree Shakti' scheme: Over 18 lakh women take free bus ride in Andhra on Aug 18

Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) More than 18 lakh women availed free bus travel under Andhra Pradesh's newly launched 'Stree Shakti' scheme on Monday alone.

Free bus travel scheme for women was a poll promise by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 poll.

"On Monday alone, over 18 lakh women availed themselves of zero-fare tickets, saving more than Rs 7 crore in a single day," said an official release late on Monday.

Monday was the first working day since the launch of the scheme on August 15.

In just four days since the scheme's launch, 47 lakh women have benefitted across the state, with cumulative savings of nearly Rs 19 crore, it said.

CM Naidu said women passengers are sharing their happiness. They are saving money every day through this scheme, the release quoting him said. PTI MS STH KH