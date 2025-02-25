Street children of `signal school' to take part in robotics competition

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) A team of street children from the Signal School here have put together a robot and are going to participate in a robotics competition.

The school runs out of a container under the flyover at Teen Haat Naka, a busy junction in the city.

The `Signal Stars robotics team', comprising students of Std 8th and 9th, has developed a robot that can move, lift or handle objects, said Bhatu Sawant, a director of NGO Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth that runs the school.

The school is meant for underprivileged children living on the street or earning livelihood near traffic signals.

The competition, `The FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC)', will be held at Balewadi Stadium near Pune from February 28 to March 2. PTI COR KRK