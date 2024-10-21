Street food vendor held with mephedrone worth Rs 8 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 21-year-old street food vendor for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 8 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused, Kaif Takku Khan, a resident of Bandra, was apprehended when he came to deliver the contraband in the Malwani area on Sunday, the official said.

Around 101 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 8 lakhs was recovered from Khan, who sold 'pani puri' in the Lal Matti locality of Bandra, he said.

The accused does not have a criminal background, and it is yet to be ascertained to whom he was delivering the drugs, the official said.

Advertisment

In a similar case, the Bandra police arrested one Sonu Nanakchand Hadole, a resident of Nalasopara, with mephedrone worth Rs 11 lakh, another official said.

The accused informed that he had taken 41 gm of mephedrone from his wife, Fatima, and other family members, he said.

The accused in both cases have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. PTI ZA ARU