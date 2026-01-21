Street plays planned at 54 locations across 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh on UP Diwas

Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) Street plays will be organised on a large scale in various districts of Uttar Pradesh on UP Diwas this year on January 24, an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The objective is to convey the government's public welfare schemes, achievements and social concerns to the common people through a simple, effective and interactive medium, it said.

This cultural initiative on UP Diwas will not only strengthen the state's rich folk theatre tradition but will also serve as a bridge of dialogue between the government and the public.

Through an effective medium like street plays, this public awareness campaign is being seen as an important step toward making UP Diwas a meaningful, vibrant and participatory celebration.

Director General, School Education, Monika Rani, said, "Through the street plays organised on the occasion of UP Diwas, the message of education, social awareness and civic responsibilities will be conveyed effectively." The programme is being organised in a well-structured and purpose-oriented manner, ensuring maximum public participation.

The campaign will be conducted in selected districts under all 18 divisions of the state. Street plays will be staged at three locations in each division.

Through these plays, topics such as education, health, women empowerment, awareness against social evils, information about public welfare schemes and civic duties will be presented effectively, it said.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said, "Street plays are an effective medium of public dialogue, through which government schemes and social messages can be conveyed directly to the public. This initiative on UP Diwas will further strengthen public awareness and participation." Coordination of the programme will be carried out through the district basic education officer of the concerned district, it said.

In each district, the selection of venues will be done in advance to ensure maximum public participation. To ensure quality and discipline in the programme, the presence of a nominated officer during each presentation has also been made mandatory, the statement said.