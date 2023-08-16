Street vendor found dead at home in Delhi’s Bindapur

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was found hanging inside his rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police got a PCR call about a foul smell coming out from a DDA flat in Bindapur.

Police reached the spot and found that the flat was locked. They broke open the door and discovered a man hanging from the ceiling fan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The deceased has been identified as Parveen Parmeshwar, he said.

Parmeshwar was a street vendor and was staying alone in the flat. Inquest proceedings are being carried out, the DCP added. PTI NIT NB