Street vendor stabbed to death over parking dispute in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two men after he objected to them parking their motorcycle near a 'dhaba' in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahil and Harsh alias Noni, had stopped their motorcycle at a dhaba to take food, when Avinash, who ran an egg cart nearby, allegedly objected and abused them, they said.

Following this, a scuffle ensued between the two sides.

The victim, who found lying injured around 2 am on January 1 in Aman Vihar, was initially taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day, they said.

Medical reports confirmed stab injuries as the cause of death, following which a case was registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, teams from the Mobile Crime Unit and the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, inspected the scene of the crime and collected forensic evidence.

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, police apprehended Sahil, a resident of Pooth Kalan, he said.

During interrogation, Sahil allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime and disclosed the role of his associate, Harsh, who was subsequently apprehended, police added.

They said further investigation is underway to recover the motorcycle and the weapon used in the commission of the crime.