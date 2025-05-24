Street vendors in Delhi seek transparency, safeguards in ongoing survey

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A section of street vendors in the national capital has raised concerns over the ongoing survey to identify vendors across the city, alleging lack of transparency and procedural clarity.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, the representatives from the Indian Hawkers Alliance (IHA), Town Vending Committees (TVCs), market associations and vendor unions highlighted several issues with the process, including technical glitches, inadequate communication and concerns over the accuracy of data being collected.

"The current survey feels less like identification and more like exclusion," said Vikram Dhingra, a vendor from Lajpat Nagar.

The IHA claimed the process is not fully aligned with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and the Delhi Street Vending Scheme, 2019.

They alleged that some vendors were being removed from their spaces before receiving official vending certificates, leaving them without legal protection.

Among their demands, the IHA called for a temporary suspension of the survey until it can be monitored by Town Vending Committees.

They also requested an independent audit of the survey's digital platform, issuance of barcoded receipts for vendors and greater accountability in enforcement actions.

"Street vendors contribute significantly to Delhi's economy and deserve a fair and transparent process," the IHA said in a statement and added that ensuring inclusivity and proper regulation is key to promoting balanced urban development. PTI SGV AS AS