Streetlight dispute turns violent in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Two people were wounded in a fight over installation of a streetlight in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man, Saurav, called police Tuesday alleging he was assaulted by one Yashpal and his associates, an officer said.

"Sourav sought medical attention at AIIMS Trauma Centre following the incident," the officer said.

Shortly after, police received another call, this time from one Tarun, informing them that councillor Pankaj Gupta, Sourav, and over a dozen others beat him up.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the altercation began as a disagreement over streetlight near Yashpal's shop and escalated into a violent fight.

"We have received complaints from both parties. Teams are investigating the matter," the officer said. PTI BM VN VN