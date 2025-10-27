Strengthen anti-drug campaign: Haryana CM instructs officials

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed officials to intensify the campaign against drug abuse, saying those showing exemplary performance will be honoured while negligent officers will face strict action.

Presiding over a meeting to review the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' scheme here, Saini said that the impact of disciplinary measures against negligent officials should be visible and send a strong message that the government will reward good work and penalise lapses.

He directed that villages declared drug-free be regularly re-evaluated and that the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau's presence be strengthened in border areas. Experts should also be included in teams to ensure effective control over drug supply, he added.

The chief minister called on all departments to step up the joint campaign against drug abuse, focusing on enforcement, de-addiction, and awareness. He said Panchayats should be made active partners in this initiative.

Saini also instructed the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and other departments to conduct a comprehensive screening of youth affected by addiction and to trace and disrupt drug supply routes.

He called for detailed investigations to identify the sources and routes through which drugs are being supplied, enabling the complete disruption and control of the drug supply chain.

The objective, he said, is not only to curb drug abuse but also to reintegrate affected youth into mainstream society.

He added that the Narcotics Control Bureau, SEWA department, and the health department should intensify efforts to root out the menace.

Panchayats and Sarpanches making notable contributions to the campaign will be recognised and honoured, Saini said.