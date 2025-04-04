Strengthen forensic lab network for effective implementation of new criminal laws: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called for strengthening the forensic science laboratories to curb criminal activities for effective implementation of new criminal laws.

Stating that forensic evidence is used in about 65 per cent of the criminal cases carrying punishments of more than seven years, he said this percentage should be taken up further.

Fadnavis was speaking during a review meeting of the implementation of the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- that came into effect from July 2024.

He emphasized that these laws should be used effectively to curb criminal activities.

The CM also issued directives to strengthen the network of forensic science laboratories across the state, an official release issued here said. Fadnavis stated that all police officers must complete training on the new laws and additional refresher courses should also be introduced.

These new laws prioritise the use of modern technology for proving criminal cases, which will significantly improve the state's conviction rate, he said.

In many criminal cases, forensic evidence is collected from hospitals and medical colleges, he said.

"Therefore, proper forensic lab facilities should be established at these locations. Additionally, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS 2.0) must have its bandwidth capacity increased to improve data access and linkage at the national level, thereby boosting conviction rates," he said.

In Maharashtra, forensic evidence examination has been made mandatory for crimes carrying punishments of over seven years, he said.

Currently, in such cases, forensic evidence is used in about 65 per cent of cases, he said, and directed that this percentage should be further increased, especially in cases involving lesser punishments as well.

To ensure the effective use of forensic evidence, investigation officers must be equipped with tablets (tabs), and the procurement process for these gadgets should be completed on a priority basis.

For speeding up the judicial process, the CM also proposed that e-summons and e-testimony (e-sakshya) initiatives should be implemented with the approval of courts. Furthermore, video conferencing facilities must be expanded in prisons to enable regular communication between inmates and their families.

He also instructed officials to explore the feasibility of starting e-courts for faster legal resolutions, again with necessary court approvals. PTI MR NP