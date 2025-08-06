Strengthen infrastructure in govt schools: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed district authorities and planning committees to improve basic infrastructure in government-run schools, with a special focus on creating a safe and conducive learning environment.

The chief minister reviewed the current status of infrastructure in schools and discussed ways to upgrade them efficiently at a meeting on Tuesday with School Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

Fadnavis emphasised the importance of ensuring not only quality education but also infrastructure that attracts parents to enrol their children in government schools.

"Creating a safe, hygienic, and welcoming school environment is essential. Infrastructure upgrades must be undertaken in coordination with district councils, municipal corporations, and local bodies," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Fadnavis directed that guardian ministers and district collectors should take special responsibility for implementing school infrastructure projects with priority.

Key infrastructure upgrades recommended by Fadnavis include secure boundary walls, access to purified drinking water, functional and clean toilets, renovation of dilapidated school buildings, construction of new school blocks, and establishment of 'pink rooms' with hygienic facilities for girl students.

Implementation of preparatory programs for national-level competitive exams like JEE and NEET is also recommended.

Fadnavis stated that these works should be executed through a convergence of multiple government schemes and funds, including District Planning Committee (DPC) funds, Maharashtra Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, District Mineral Foundation Trust Fund, and Jal Jeevan Mission.

He stressed the effective planning and utilisation of reserved funds under the School Education and Sports Department (from DPC) and the Women and Child Development Department. PTI MR NSK