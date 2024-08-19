Strengthen me politically, will increase financial support: CM Shinde to women

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday appealed to women to strengthen him politically so that he could offer them more financial assistance through various schemes.

Shinde made the request during a programme where hundreds of women had gathered to tie rakhis to him on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Shinde said, “My sisters (women in state) have substantially contributed to the state’s economy. As I gain more (political) influence, I am committed to expanding financial support for women.” On August 17, the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra formally launched its ambitious ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme for eligible women, with Shinde hinting at doubling the monthly stipend from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 if the alliance is voted to power in elections.

The CM said he has fulfilled his pledge to disburse two instalments of the Ladki Bahin scheme and ensured its successful implementation.

“I appeal to women to rally behind us. They should not listen to those who opposed the (Ladki Bahin) scheme,” Shinde told the women at Varsha bungalow, his official residence in Mumbai.

Officials close to Shinde said nearly 1 crore women, associated with the Maharashtra government’s Umed campaign, will send rakhis to the CM from across the state.

Shinde said the benefit offered through Ladki Bahin is permanent.

“Till date, 1.04 crore women (registered for the scheme) have received Rs 3,000 each in their bank accounts. As the number of beneficiaries continues to increase, each eligible individual will receive the designated amount as well,” The Umed (hope) campaign has connected nearly 84 lakh women, said Shinde, adding, “I wish to increase the number to one crore in the coming days.” PTI ND NR