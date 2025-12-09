Strengthen monitoring of mineral blocks, prosecute illegal mining: Rajasthan CM to officials

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday directed officials to strengthen monitoring of the state's mineral resources, ensure time-bound revenue collection, and take strict action against illegal mining activities.

Sharma instructed officials to identify new mineral blocks using modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI). He also asked them to study best practices adopted by mineral-rich states to strengthen innovation and boost revenue.

Chairing a review meeting of the mines and petroleum department at the chief minister's office, Sharma said Rajasthan's abundant mineral reserves are crucial to its economic growth, local employment and regional development.

"Our priority is to position Rajasthan as a leading state in the mining sector. Officials must ensure optimal utilisation of mineral resources while achieving revenue targets within the stipulated timeline," he said.

The chief minister stressed the need for complete transparency in the auction process and called for coordinated action among the police, transport and mining departments to curb illegal mining, also asserting that any one found involved in such activities would not be spared.

He directed increased drone surveys in mining zones and more effective geo-fencing around lease areas and illegal extraction sites.

Sharma also highlighted the government's push for M-sand as an alternative to river sand. "The M-Sand Policy 2024 aims to encourage entrepreneurs setting up units in the state. Many plants are already operational, and their progress should be closely monitored," he said.

Officials informed the meeting that several measures have been implemented to strengthen monitoring and environmental compliance, including the formation of the M-Sand Policy Implementation Committee, Mineral Development and Environment Protection Committee, and an illegal mining monitoring panel. Border Home Guards have also been deployed in sensitive areas.

The state is also mandating GPS and RFID-enabled vehicles for mineral transportation, installing AI-enabled cameras and sensors on weighbridges, and introducing standardised software to prevent misuse, officials said.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary (Mines) T Ravikant gave a detailed presentation on recent innovations, policies and ongoing initiatives. DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. PTI AG ARB ARB