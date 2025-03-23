Strengthen overall security grid: J&K DGP tells officers

Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Saturday emphasised the need to enhance the operational preparedness and strengthen the overall security grid.

The police chief was speaking at the zonal-level monthly crime review meeting convened by Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti here.

The DGP also joined the meeting which was, among others, attended by Inspector General of Police, Crime J-K, Sunil Gupta, all range deputy inspectors general of police, district senior superintendents of police, SSP special operations and training, SP operations Jammu and chief prosecution officer.

Prabhat urged the officers to focus on streamlining investigations to improve conviction rates, adopting intelligence-driven policing, and ensuring swift legal action against offenders, a police spokesman said.

The meeting, chaired by the IGP, was convened to assess crime trends, review ongoing investigations, and strategize on strengthening law enforcement mechanisms across the zone.

Tuti urged district police chiefs to focus on dismantling drug hotspots and adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards drug peddling, with a focus on breaking down organised drug networks and disrupting supply chains. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK