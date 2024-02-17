Strengthen party network, shun complacency: Shinde's poll mantra to Shiv Sena workers

Kolhapur, Feb 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked Shiv Sena cadres to expand the party network ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls and shun complacency.

Addressing the party conclave here, Shinde said their collective future depends upon the strength of the party organisation.

He said the network of shakhas (party branches) should be expanded to every village and Shiv Sena should be in a lead position in at least 50 places in every assembly segment.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in the second half of 2024.

"We should strengthen the organisation and have shakha in every village, and a party flag outside the border of every village. We have to ensure that our MLAs are in a lead position in 50 places in every Vidhan Sabha (constituency).

"This is your report card. Your future, my future depends on it (organisational strength)," Shinde said, in perhaps the first such message after taking the reins of the party post the 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

The Shiv Sena organisation network suffered a dent post the split and both factions are vying to attract and retain the party workers and leaders.

Shinde asked Sena workers to spend more time in their respective assembly constituencies rather than frequently visiting Mumbai.

"Appoint good and honest party workers and not those who run behind you, otherwise this will hurt the party. The party worker has to connect with the people," he added.

Complacency will hurt the organisation, he stressed.

Shinde also asked Sena leaders to stand with the party cadres if they need any help in hospitals, police, or court (related matters).

In a dig at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said he prefers to work "face to face" and not through Facebook.

"He (Thackeray) can even supplant Dhritrashtra in loving his son," Shinde added.

The faction led by Shinde, which was recognised as the real Shiv Sena by the Election Commission and later by the Maharashtra assembly speaker, as part of the Mahayuti government, also comprising the BJP and NCP, led by Ajit Pawar. PTI PR NSK