Strengthen PM Modi’s hands to make India number one in world, Shah urges voters in MP

Ujjain (MP), Oct 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to citizens in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to vote for the BJP for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India number one in the world.

Addressing a rally here, he said MP became a BIMARU (laggard) state when Congress was in power whereas the BJP ensured development in all sectors through good governance.

“I appeal to you to vote for the lotus symbol for strengthening the hands of PM Modi for the security and welfare of people and to make the country number one in the world, “ Shah said.

He said the demand for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya lingered on for decades but Modi laid the foundation of the temple one morning.

“On January 22, (idol of) Lord Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the huge temple,” Shah said.

“The Congress party hindered the building of the Ram temple for years. When I was the BJP president, Rahul Baba used to mock us with the slogan 'Mandir wahin banayenge par tithi nahi batayenge’. Now, we have built the temple and also have given the date, that is 22 January,” he said “The senior BJP leader recalled the “pathetic” condition of roads in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh decades ago.

“I used to visit Mahakal temple in Ujjain for darshan since childhood. After crossing Dahod in Gujarat during the Congress rule in MP, I would know that my vehicle has entered MP as I used to wake up due to bumpy roads and potholes, “ he added.

He alleged MP became a BIMARU (laggard) state when Congress was in power but under the leadership of PM Modi, every nook and corner of the central state is buzzing with development activities.

“When the Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh in 2002, the state's budget was Rs 23,000 crore. But now it has been increased to Rs 3.15 lakh crore.

“The three families of Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath, and Digvijaya Sjingh and his son have done nothing other than ruining MP. When I came from Indore to Ujjain I saw development works like roads and bridges and flyovers going on everywhere. Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 9 lakh crore in just one budget for Madhya Pradesh,” he said in the poll-bound state.

Madhya Pradesh will vote in one phase on November 17.

“Very soon, the people of MP will exercise their franchise. My appeal to you is that you should not vote to elect an MLA, a minister or a chief minister. Remember one thing, your vote will not only elect an MLA or minister but will also decide the fate of the MP and the country,” he said.

In the past nine years, Modi has ushered in big changes, he said.

“This Congress party of (MP Congress chief) Kamal Nath and ‘Bantadhar’ (wrecker, a name given to Digvijaya Singh by BJP) did not remove Article 370 of the Constitution (giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir) for 70 years,” he said.

In 2019, people enthusiastically voted for Modi who became the PM for the second time, Shah said, adding that Modi then abrogated Article 370 one fine morning.

“At that time, the Congress cried, saying it caused bloodbath in the streets of Kashmir. But none dared to throw a pebble. And now Modi ji has made Kashmir the crown of India and integrated it with our nation forever,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said the Mahakal Lok at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain was built during his party’s tenure and it garnered the praise of every tourist. “Tell me whether the Congress that opposed building of the Mahakal Lok should be voted into power,” he asked Not just Mahakal Lok, during Modi’s time, the Kashi Viswanath corridor was also constructed, the Somnath temple was built with “gold”, and the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples were restored, said Shah.

“Bharat also reached the moon with Chandrayaan,” he said.

“Whatever we do, the Congress opposes it. Be it abolishing triple talaq or Article 370, they also find airstrikes and surgical strikes problematic,” said Shah.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi he said, “Rahul Baba in your time Pakistan launched proxy attacks every other day. No one responded. But during Modi ji’s rule, Uri and Pulwama were attacked forgetting that Mauni Baba Manmohan Singh was no longer in power. And within 10 days, a surgical and airstrike was launched to neutralise terrorists.” Congress opposed that too, he claimed.

When India got the G20 presidency and the grouping’s leaders laid wreaths on Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, everyone felt proud, he said.

“They (Congress) did nothing for the economy. They left our economy in the 11th rank. But Modi ji brought it to 5th rank in 10 years. In the next two years, we will be in the third rank,” he said.

Modi secured the nation by making its borders “foolproof”, cracked down on left-wing extremists, established peace in Kashmir, and banned organisations like the PFI in one day arresting 250 activists, the senior BJP leader said.

“The congress opposes this also. They do not like our raising slogans hailing ‘Maa Narmada’. When we built the temple of Sant Ravi Das they did not like it as well,” he added. PTI LAL NSK NR