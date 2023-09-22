Strengthen spiritual character, focus on nation-building: Delhi LG to students

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena urged students to strengthen their spiritual character and focus on nation-building during his address at the 14th convocation ceremony of Jamia Hamdard University on Thursday.

Around 243 PhD degrees were awarded and 70 gold medals were awarded to undergraduate and postgraduate students. Around 4,954 undergraduate students were conferred with degrees while 2,714 postgraduate students were awarded degrees at the 14th Convocation. "My request to you is to strengthen your spiritual character focusing on your family, society and our beloved country. You should become the angels and warriors of nation building," Saxena said.