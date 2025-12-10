Strengthening governance, delivery systems key to aligning with 'Viksit Bharat' mission: Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Dec 10 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said priority should be accorded to governance reforms and improved delivery systems to meaningfully participate in the Centre’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission.

Addressing a workshop here, Lalduhoma said focus should be given to productive sectors like agriculture and allied activities, industries, tourism, and digital economy.

“Mizoram has a high responsibility and a long way to go in India’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision. Priority should be given to governance and delivery growth, and to achieve this, focus must be on productive sectors,” he said.

He noted that as a small hilly state with fragile ecology and limited resources, Mizoram must make deliberate, long-term choices that create quality jobs, higher income-yielding farms and enterprises, strong connectivity, robust human capital, and climate-resilient, value-based growth.

Lalduhoma emphasised the need to nurture the youth with quality education, and equip them with innovative and technological skills to secure opportunities across India and abroad.

The chief minister also underscored the importance of preserving the state’s cultural and ethical foundations.

Organised by the State Institute for Transformation (SIT) under the Planning & Programme Implementation Department, the day-long workshop brought together departments to present and discuss roadmaps.

According to officials, the 'Transformed Mizoram Vision 2047' aims for a shift towards a services and innovation-led economy, projecting the state's GSDP to grow from Rs 35,578.84 crore in 2023-24 to about Rs 25 lakh crore by 2047, at an average annual growth rate of 20.3 per cent.