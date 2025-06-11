Strengthening Himachal's rural economy topmost priority: CM

Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday said his government is strengthening the rural economy to realise the dream of making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant and prosperous state.

He highlighted that more than 80 per cent of the state's population is dependent on agriculture and horticulture. Therefore, empowering the agrarian community is the topmost priority of the government.

He said Himachal has become the first state in the country to provide a minimum support price (MSP) on organic products obtained from natural farming.

"My government twice enhanced the MSP on procurement of maize, firstly to Rs 30 and thereafter to Rs 40 per kg and that of wheat from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg. Besides, to increase the production of raw turmeric, my government is providing an MSP of Rs 90 per kg," said the chief minister.

"The state government has introduced maize flour produced through natural farming under the brand name Him-Bhog Him-Makki. This product highlights the state's commitment to sustainable agriculture and empowering farmers.

"More than 4,000 quintals of maize have been procured from as many as 1,590 farmer families practising natural farming across 10 districts of the state, excluding Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur", he said.

Sukhu said the state government has made Him-Bhog flour available through Public Distribution System (PDS) depots across the state. It is also available on the government-authorised portal -- HIM-ERA.

This initiative aims to make organic maize flour accessible to both urban and rural populations, he said, adding that Rs 1.20 crore was directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts for the procurement of around 400 metric tonnes of maize.

"From this financial year, the state government has decided to provide MSP for raw turmeric, which will be processed and marketed under the brand name 'Himachal Haldi'. The state government has set a target to connect 9.61 lakh farmers with natural farming in a phased manner," Sukhu said.