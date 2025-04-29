Strengthening party at grassroots our priority: Congress chief Kharge

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said efforts are underway to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Talking to reporters after the Congress executive meeting at Totuka Bhawan here, Kharge said if the party is strong at the division, block and district levels, it will become strong at the national level.

He also praised the Rajasthan unit of the Congress, saying it was doing good work in the state and everyone was working unitedly.

"We are going to the grassroots level to strengthen the organisation. The efforts of all the leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are to strengthen the party," he said.

Asserting that the Congress has appointed district-wise observers, Kharge said, "Our effort is to keep the Congress organisation strong from villages to the cities".

Kharge said he interacted with the workers, district presidents and state executives.

After the executive meeting, Kharge, along with organisation general secretary K C Venugopal, left for Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Kharge addressed the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally here. PTI AG RHL