Strengthening public trust remains Rajasthan ACB's top priority, says DG Gupta after assuming charge

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) The newly-appointed director general of Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau, Govind Gupta, on Monday said that strengthening public trust in the agency will be his top priority.

After assuming charge at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters in Jhalana Dungri, Gupta said that concrete steps would be taken to make the information system more effective, and enhance public awareness against corruption.

"Transparency, swift action, and teamwork will be our greatest strengths," Gupta said.

The ACB will work in accordance with the state government's policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, he said, adding that the bureau's toll-free helpline and WhatsApp number will be widely publicised so that citizens can easily register corruption-related complaints.

"We will ensure that no innocent person faces injustice, while strict and prompt action will be taken against those involved in corrupt activities," the DG said.

He also urged people to actively participate in the anti-corruption campaign by using the ACB helpline or WhatsApp number to lodge complaints 24x7.

Earlier, Additional Director General Smita Srivastava welcomed Gupta with a bouquet. A guard of honour was given to him in the presence of senior ACB officers and staff.