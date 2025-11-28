Strengthening rural economy is key priority: Himachal CM

Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Government is committed to strengthening the rural economy, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while inaugurating the newly constructed office building of Deputy Director Animal Husbandry at Dharamshala on Friday.

Built at a cost of Rs 3.21 crore, the building is equipped with improved facilities to facilitate cattle rearers of Kangra district, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said that the price of milk of cow and buffalo has been increased by Rs 21 per litre over the last two and a half years and in addition to this, the transportation subsidy on milk has been enhanced from Rs 1.50 to Rs 3 per litre.

During elections, the congress government promised to purchase milk at Rs 100 per litre.

Sukhu said that a milk processing plant was being set up at Dhaghwar in Kangra district, while the capacity of Shimla's Duttnagar milk processing plant has also been increased.

The Congress leader said that due to the initiatives of the government, the MILKFED was being strengthened and was now procuring three lakh litres of milk per day in the state, resulting in a sharp increase compared to 90,000 litres procured during the previous BJP government. PTI BPL SHS SHS