Strenuous efforts underway to address concerns of migrant population: JK official

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Strenuous efforts are being made by the administration to sort out the issues and concerns of the migrant population, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo urged the migrant youth to avail the benefits of self-employment schemes.

Dulloo visited the mini-township Jagti, housing Kashmiri pandit migrants, in Nagrota area near here and inspected various development works besides inaugurating vital projects.

He distributed sanction orders under various Social Security Schemes like Old Age Pension, Widow Pension and Disability Pension among about 125 migrant beneficiaries.

He also handed over allotment orders to the eligible migrant beneficiaries for 48 government shops and 12 residential quarters.

“Strenuous efforts are being made by the administration to sort out the issues and concerns of the migrant population. The latest initiatives included maintenance of old and damaged residential quarters, proper sanitation by the Jammu Municipal Corporation and Transit accommodations in Kashmir,” Dulloo said.

Besides, he said issues of PM Package employees are also being addressed.

He said under the Mission Youth of JK government, several young people are given opportunities to become entrepreneurs.

The chief secretary urged the migrant youth to avail the benefits of self-employment schemes.

He directed the Employment Department to create maximum awareness among the migrant youth about the self-employment and entrepreneurship schemes.

Dulloo also emphasized the importance of the historic moment of extending social sector schemes' benefits to the Kashmiri and Jammu migrants, who were earlier deprived of these benefits since the ration cards were non-digitized and not integrated with the national database.

He appealed to all the migrants to avail the benefits of various government schemes by getting their ration cards integrated on the national portal. PTI TAS NB