Stretch along Barapullah drain transformed into recreational spot, says Delhi minister

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Delhi government has transformed a stretch along the Barapullah drain into a recreational spot with cycle tracks and a sitting area, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Thursday.

According to the Delhi government, it has revamped an almost 200-metre stretch, which was earlier filled with filth.

"This is the same stretch where earlier people were scared of coming. Since coming to power, we worked on reforming the area, and now people can actually walk and have a picnic here. We have also constructed a Gazzebo here," Verma said after visiting the spot.

The minister also said that due to the earlier problems at the site, there used to be waterlogging in several nearby areas.

"While monsoon season is still six months away, our government is already working on the projects to reduce waterlogging episodes across the city, the minister added.