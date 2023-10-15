Stretch of Rohtak Road to be redesigned to prevent waterlogging

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The drainage system on the stretch between Nangloi Metro Station and Tikri Border on Rohtak Road will be improved to prevent waterlogging, an official statement said on Sunday.

Delhi Public Works Department Atishi held a review meeting with officials on the redesigning of the stretch and asked engineers to conduct a survey in collaboration with experts to prepare a comprehensive plan, it said.

Last month, she conducted an on-ground inspection of the stretch and instructed officials to redesign the entire road and resolve all the issues.

She had instructed them to emphasise road strengthening through re-carpeting, footpath repair for pedestrian convenience, and horticultural enhancements for road beautification as part of the road redesigning project.

She also directed the officials to focus on redesigning and repairing the existing drainage system as it was not functioning properly leading to waterlogging and road damage.

To prevent future waterlogging problems, a plan should be made to connect the outfall of the main road drain with three major channels -- SN Drain, Supplementary Drain, and Hirankudna Drain, along with the desilting of the drains, the statement added.

During the meeting, she said that the stretch of road between Tikri Border and Nangloi Metro Station on Rohtak Road is an important one, and it extends further to Ring Road. PTI SLB RHL