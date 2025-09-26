Stretch of Shillong-Dawki road shut following continuous landslips

Shillong, Sep 26 (PTI) A critical stretch of the Shillong-Dawki road near Pomlum has been closed to all traffic due to continuous landslips, affecting tourists intending to visit Asia's cleanest village, Mawlynnong, and the Dawki region of Meghalaya, officials said on Friday.

The road, shut from Thursday night, will remain in force until further notice, they said.

Despite round-the-clock clearance operations, fresh landslips continue to occur, posing serious risks to both commuters and workers, officials added.

The affected stretch is part of the ongoing Shillong-Dawki road project, which aims to improve and widen National Highway 40.

The project is being executed in multiple packages, with package-II covering the stretch from Laitlyngkot to Pomlum.

This package involves the improvement and widening of the road to a two-lane configuration with paved shoulders, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Authorities have advised all travellers, including tourists, to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes until the situation improves. PTI JOP MNB