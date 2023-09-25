Strict action against agencies violating dust control norms in Delhi, says environment minister

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said strict action will be taken against agencies found violating dust control norms in the national capital.

The minister held a meeting with officials of government and private construction agencies and instructed them to follow the city government's guidelines to prevent dust pollution during the winter season.

"All agencies engaged in construction work were instructed to follow 14-point guidelines to control dust pollution," he said in a post on X.

It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 5,000 square metres, he said.

All construction agencies have to provide on-site training to workers regarding the guidelines, he added.

The guidelines include erecting dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around construction sites and covering scaffolding with tarpaulin or green netting.

All vehicles, including those transporting construction material and debris, must be cleaned and their wheels washed and debris and material stored on-site, not on public roads or pavements, the guidelines state.

The agencies are also required not to grind and cut building materials in open areas and have to use wet jets instead.

Workers should also sprinkle water on unpaved surfaces and areas with loose soil to suppress dust. PTI GVS SZM