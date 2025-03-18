Strict action against anyone spreading rumours after Neja Mela ban in Sambhal: Police

Sambhal (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A day after officials denied permission to the organisers for the annual 'Neja Mela', a police official on Tuesday said social media is being monitored and strict action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sambhal Shrish Chandra said, "It (Neja Mela) was a wrong tradition, it is not right to move forward with wrong traditions. They (the organisers) have been informed that it is not right to move forward with wrong traditions, that is why permission was not given." He said objections had been raised saying it was not right to make a flag in the memory of invader Mahmud Ghaznavi's nephew and military commander Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, who came to the country with the aim of looting.

"That is why permission was not given. There is complete peace in the area and a flag march was also done," he said.

Asked what if the organisers move court, Chandra said they are free to go anywhere.

"All parties will be informed with facts that this Neja Mela was illegal and hence, permission was not granted (to it)," he said.

"Social media is being monitored. The Media Cell is also monitoring it. If anyone spreads rumours, strict action will be taken against the guilty persons," he said.

Shahid Hussain Masoodi, the president of the Nagar Neja Mela Committee told reporters, "This year also we had informed the sub-divisional magistrate 10 days ago that the shield ('dhaal') will be planted on March 18 and the Neja Mela will be organised at different places from March 25 to March 27.

"Yesterday, we met the Additional SP, he did not grant permission to organise the fair. In this matter, we will meet the senior officials of the district and talk to them," he said.

Shahzad Alam, a shopkeeper at Chaman Sarai, said, "I came to know today that the administration has refused permission for the Neja Mela. I have been seeing this fair for the last 30-35 years. Today for the first time I came to know that Salar Ghazi was a looter and murderer." Sanjay Sankhydhar, a resident of Sambhal district, said this is the right decision of the administration. After Independence in 1947, these events, which are a symbol of slavery, should have been banned. It is now that permission for it has not been granted, he said.

Sankhydhar lauded the administration's step. He said Salar Ghazi looted Sambhal and destroyed ancient civilisation.

"The local festival here, Dhwaj Mela, is celebrated after Holi. In 2022 and 2023, this fair was named Sadbhavana Mela," he said.

The three-day Mela was scheduled to be held from March 25. However, the Sambhal district administration and police have issued orders disallowing the annual event.

The Sambhal district has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

The Sambhal police have firmly told the Neja Mela Committee that permission will not be granted for an event to commemorate someone "who looted the country". They termed holding the event as treason, the officials said.

The fair, traditionally held on the second Tuesday after Holi, is preceded by the symbolic pitching of a 30-ft pole with a green flag on top in the Mela ground on the first Tuesday. However, this year, the administration has categorically refused to allow the event.

On Monday, members of the Neja Mela Committee met ASP Shirish at Sambhal Kotwali to seek permission for the event.

During the meeting, the ASP inquired from the committee members who the fair was dedicated to. The ASP firmly denied permission when he was told that it was in the memory of Ghazi.

During the meeting, the ASP inquired from the committee members who the fair was dedicated to. The ASP firmly denied permission when he was told that it was in the memory of Ghazi.

"The historical records are clear he was a commander under Mahmud Ghaznavi who looted Somnath and was responsible for massacres. No fair will be held in memory of a looter and murderer. If anyone attempts to pitch the pole, they will be considered treason," ASP Chandra reportedly told the committee and asked them to give an application to the magistrate if they wanted to hold the fair.