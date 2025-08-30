Strict action against paper leak by previous Cong govt set example for country: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Days after the Rajasthan High Court cancelled the controversial 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam over allegations of paper leak, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday termed the issue a nationwide problem caused by rising unemployment.

Gehlot also claimed that strict action taken against paper leak by the previous Congress government under him set an example for the entire country.

In a post on X, Gehlot alleged that question papers of many recruitment examinations conducted by both Central and state governments, including those for the Army, judiciary and medical seats under NEET, had been leaked in recent years.

"More than 50 incidents of paper leaks occurred in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal. Rajasthan too was not untouched but the strong measures taken here (during Congress rule) became an example for the country," he said.

The Congress veteran claimed that his government was the first in the country to introduce a stringent law providing for life imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, and confiscation of property of those found guilty of leaking question papers.

"Only after Rajasthan enacted such a law did the Centre bring one, but with lighter punishments," he claimed.

Gehlot added that a committee, headed by a former IPS officer, was set up in 2021 to suggest reforms in the recruitment process.

Based on its recommendations, the state set up an anti-cheating cell within the Special Operations Group (SOG), which successfully sent hundreds involved in paper leaks and cheating cases to jail, Gehlot claimed.

Whenever irregularities were found during his tenure, examinations were cancelled, and the culprits were arrested, he claimed, adding that even Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara was taken into custody.

Referring to the REET Level-2 exam, Gehlot claimed his government cancelled the test after irregularities came to light and organised a re-examination, thereby providing jobs to 50,000 youths.

"Though the SOG found that the leaked paper reached only 70-80 people, we took strict action to maintain public trust," Gehlot said.

He also accused the BJP of adopting "double standards" in response to the high court's decision to cancel the sub-inspector recruitment exam for 2021.

While the BJP publicly demanded cancellation of the exam, it party opposed the move in court, he said.

On August 28, the Rajasthan High Court cancelled the contentious 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam owing to allegations of paper leak and involvement of RPSC members.

Justice Sameer Jain cancelled the exam, which became the bone of contention for both the ruling BJP and the previous Congress government in the state. PTI SDA SVM ARI