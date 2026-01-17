Strict action against those attempting to mislead people over Varanasi's development: CM

Varanasi(UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said strict action would be taken against those attempting to mislead the public over social media regarding the ongoing development work at Manikarnika ghat.

Addressing reporters at the Circuit House here, Adityanath said the ongoing development works in Varanasi were unprecedented, and irked the Congress and its allies, who, he alleged, were trying to mislead the public through "false propaganda".

"Kashi today is witnessing unprecedented development. Projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have already been implemented on the ground, writing a new chapter of development," the chief minister said.

He said the rejuvenation had begun with the construction of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and calimed that, even then, some people had attempted to mislead the public by displaying broken idols. "Today, the truth is before everyone," he said.

Adityanath noted that after the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, around 1-1.5 lakh devotees were performing darshan at the shrines every day, compared to the mere 10,000 to 15,000 earlier.

He said reconstruction and development works were underway at the Manikarnika Ghat, adding that the Congress and its supporters were making "baseless allegations" over the issue.

"The people of Kashi are well aware of the truth and are standing firmly with the development works," he added.

Warning against circulation of misinformation, Adityanath said, "Strict action would be taken against those attempting to mislead the public through social media," also asserting that the government would continue to move forward with full commitment to the twin objectives of development and conservation of heritage. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB