Strict action against those involved in brutal killing of man in Kerala capital: Govt

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 (PTI)The Kerala government on Saturday said strong legal action will be taken against those involved in the brutal killing of a 26-year-old man in the state capital a day ago.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the government was considering the matter seriously and steps will be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the house of the victim, the Minister said there is usually a calm environment in the state capital and there will be a strong intervention from the government to maintain the same.

The victim, Akhil, was brutally assaulted with sticks and bricks allegedly by a group of men near Karamana here on Friday evening, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital the same night, it said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341(wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against four accused who are still at large.

Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Nidhinraj P told reporters that the four accused have been identified and their associates were being questioned as part of the steps to trace them.

The officer also said that the accused were already facing trial in a murder case of 2019.

He said the assault on Akhil was in revenge for an alleged altercation between him and the accused several days ago at a bar.

Police said an investigation has been launched and it was actively probing whether any others were involved in the incident.

The CCTV visuals of the attack, aired on TV channels, showed three men repeatedly and brutally attacking the victim with sticks and bricks even after he fell to the ground.

According to the FIR, the three arrived there in a car to attack the victim.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the fourth accused was waiting in the car.

The vehicle, which was rented, is presently in police custody, he added. PTI HMP HMP SS