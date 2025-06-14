Strict action against those taking advantage of schemes for uplift of workers: Welfare Board chief

Hamirpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Nardev Singh Kanwar, the chairman of Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, has said that strict action will be taken against the affluent people, who adopt wrong tactics to take advantage of the 14 schemes being run for the welfare and upliftment of workers.

"Strict action will also be taken against the officers, employees and panchayat public representatives involved in this," he said.

Kanwar was talking to media persons after a review meeting with the officers of various districts of the state and motivators of 26 sub-division level branches at the headquarters of the Board here on Friday.

He said that during the initial investigation in nine gram panchayats of Barsar sub-division and one panchayat of Bhoranj sub-division, about 38 such well-off people have been found, who have taken advantage of the schemes by adopting wrong tactics.

"They have taken financial benefits of more than Rs 10 lakh. These include the family members of many government officials and employees and wealthy businessmen. The process of taking strict action against them and registering FIR will be started soon" he added.

Kanwar said that as per Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's instructions, the officers and employees of the Board are working diligently to provide the benefits of 14 welfare schemes to the eligible and needy workers.

The state government has made a provision of huge financial help for the welfare of workers, upbringing of their children, education and marriage, medical treatment and house construction etc. through the Board's schemes, he said.

Stating that many well-off people are trying to take advantage of these schemes and are trying to snatch the rights of eligible workers, Kanwar said this will not be tolerated at all and special focus will be given on the KYC of workers.

He said that a special campaign would be launched in all districts of the state to do the KYC of workers so that the names of ineligible people can be removed and the benefits of welfare schemes can reach all eligible workers. PTI COR AS AS