Strict action if farmers lay siege to Ambala SP office, says police

Ambala, Jul 16 (PTI) Ahead of the farmers' plan to hold a protest against the arrest of an activist, police on Tuesday said they will take strict action if they try to lay siege to the office of Ambala Superintendent of Police.

Farmers have said that they will 'gherao' the office of Ambala SP on July 17 and 18 against the arrest of farmer activist Navdeep Singh.

Navdeep was arrested in March during the farmers' protest. He had been booked under several charges, including that of rioting and attempt to murder.

Ambala SP Surendra Singh Bhauria said if any farmer participates in the siege, or takes part in any procession without any permission, then action will be taken against him.

Prohibitory order under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed in the district, he said.

Police will also videograph the demonstration of farmers so that the protesters can be identified later, he said.