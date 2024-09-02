Strict action must against criminal acts but no one should give it communal colour: Naqvi

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said strict action should be taken against any criminal act but no one should be allowed to give it a communal colour, as he cautioned against the "cyber conspiracy syndicate engaged in fear-mongering over Hindutva".

His comments come in the wake of two incidents of mob violence targeting Muslim individuals in BJP-ruled Haryana and Maharashtra.

Asked by reporters about statements of Congress leaders on the incidents, Naqvi said those who were "champions of giving communal colour to criminal acts" were intentionally trying to "tear apart" the country's harmony and brotherhood.

The former minority affairs minister said the "cyber conspiracy of creating fear of Hindutva and horror of Islamophobia" was a conspiracy to spread anarchy in the country.

He said strict action should be taken against any criminal act, keeping the security and harmony of society paramount, but no one should be allowed to give a communal colour to a criminal act.

On August 27, a Muslim migrant from West Bengal was beaten to death allegedly by cow vigilantes in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri over suspicion that he had eaten beef. Another person was injured in the attack.

In Maharashtra, an elderly man was abused and beaten up in a train on the suspicion of carrying beef. He was travelling to Kalyan. PTI ASK SZM